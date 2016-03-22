Should You Buy the new iPhone SE?

March 22, 2016 2 min read

Annually, Apple fanboys like me will get super excited with the new iPhone launched and in Indian times stay up at odd times during the night to watch the live event launch. Whether you hate Apple or love it, it’s impossible to not recognize iPhones or to not know about them. In India particularly, where they represent a class of recognisbility, personal attachment and a craze for simplistic functionality. However, this year, Apple left me extremely disappointed, turning down literally all rumors surfacing on the internet.

There were rumors of the new iPhone getting rid of the 3mm jack. Wireless charging was promised. Dual camera lenses and improved battery. However, the newly launched iPhone SE is exactly, feature by feature the same as iPhone 6S, inside the body the iPhone 5.

There’s no logical reason for you to buy the new iPhone if you’ve already got the iPhone 6S, or even iPhone 6 because the difference is negligible. It looks exactly like the iPhone 5 series in metal and glass body, with no hardware changes at all. The good thing is your old cases may still fit fine.

However there are some circumstances where buying the iPhone may make sense:

If you’ve damaged your current iPhone significantly, like fried it’s motherboard, or cracked it’s screen or killed it’s battery.

You don’t trust unauthorized stores and have a non-working iPhone waiting to be replaced

You want to buy one of the most powerful smartphones under 40,000.

You want to upgrade from your iPhone 4S or below.

You want to use an iPhone but couldn’t afford it.

The price of the new iPhone SE is also surprising as contract bound is also priced similarly to the factory unlocked version. This means there’s misleading title saying “iPhone starting 99$” like before.

The price announced by Apple officially in India is 39,000 for the 16GB, and the price for 64 GB is yet to be announced with the launch estimated to be in late April.

