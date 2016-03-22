My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iPhone

Should You Buy the new iPhone SE?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should You Buy the new iPhone SE?
Image credit: array.se
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Annually, Apple fanboys like me will get super excited with the new iPhone launched and in Indian times stay up at odd times during the night to watch the live event launch. Whether you hate Apple or love it, it’s impossible to not recognize iPhones or to not know about them. In India particularly, where they represent a class of recognisbility, personal attachment and a craze for simplistic functionality. However, this year, Apple left me extremely disappointed, turning down literally all rumors surfacing on the internet.

There were rumors of the new iPhone getting rid of the 3mm jack. Wireless charging was promised. Dual camera lenses and improved battery. However, the newly launched iPhone SE is exactly, feature by feature the same as iPhone 6S, inside the body the iPhone 5.

There’s no logical reason for you to buy the new iPhone if you’ve already got the iPhone 6S, or even iPhone 6 because the difference is negligible. It looks exactly like the iPhone 5 series in metal and glass body, with no hardware changes at all. The good thing is your old cases may still fit fine.

However there are some circumstances where buying the iPhone may make sense:

  • If you’ve damaged your current iPhone significantly, like fried it’s motherboard, or cracked it’s screen or killed it’s battery.
  • You don’t trust unauthorized stores and have a non-working iPhone waiting to be replaced
  • You want to buy one of the most powerful smartphones under 40,000.
  • You want to upgrade from your iPhone 4S or below.
  • You want to use an iPhone but couldn’t afford it.

The price of the new iPhone SE is also surprising as contract bound is also priced similarly to the factory unlocked version. This means there’s misleading title saying “iPhone starting 99$” like before.

The price announced by Apple officially in India is 39,000 for the 16GB, and the price for 64 GB is yet to be announced with the launch estimated to be in late April.

What do you think, will you buying the new iPhone SE? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entreprenuer India 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

iPhone

How to Replace Your iPhone Battery

iPhone

Bigger Isn't Always Better, But With the iPhone X, It Is

iPhone

How iPhone X Can Make an Entrepreneur's Life Easy