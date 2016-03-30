Droom Rolls Out ECO In Partnership With Carnation Auto

March 30, 2016 3 min read

Looking to once again disrupt the growing used automobiles market in the country, Droom, India’s pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace, has launched ECO, its mobile-based auto inspection solution. The app, which was launched in association with Carnation Auto, is meant to improve the transparency as well as the trust factor associated with buying and selling used automobiles.

Available on the Google Play Store, the ECO app will enable sellers to schedule comprehensive automobile inspections from highly trained and certified professionals – called Ninjas – through its platform. The ECO Ninja then performs an auto inspection using Droom’s proprietary methodology and covers an exhaustive list of all the important points in a vehicle to generate a comprehensive auto inspection report. This digital report will be made available to the buyers while viewing the vehicle, empowering them with the knowledge to make the most informed decisions. Droom’s partnership with Carnation will also allow ECO users access to Carnation’s extensive network of workshops and skilled technicians.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Agarwal, CEO and Founder, Droom, said, “Unlike US, Western Europe and Japan, India is low trust market in general and buyers for used automobiles suffer from information asymmetry and moral hazard. In India, buying a used automobile is full of pain points, hassles and pitfall. With Eco launch, Droom has deepened its commitment to increase trust and transparency for used automobile transactions in India. Eco is India’s most scientific, comprehensive objective and unbiased automobile inspection and verification service. We are very excited to have Carnation as our partner for Eco as it is very complementary with Carnation experts around the nation now using the most scientific and powerful tool to protect buyers’ interest."

In his acknowledgement to the ECO initiative and Carnation’s partnership with Droom, Jagdish Khattar, Managing Director, Carnation Auto present at the launch said, “The used car sales continue to grow exponentially in India. The ECO app has the potential to reduce information asymmetry in pre - owned cars transactions. Carnation being the leader in the Car Inspection space, is extremely excited about partnering with Droom to power ECO for its launch across India. Together we will take selling and buying of used cars to the next level. This concept will leverage Technology to empower the automobile technicians and certification engineers- the real heroes of Make In India.”

Droom’s latest move is being welcomed by the automobile technicians as well, who will leverage the ECO app as a channel to increase their consumer outreach and visibility. With a simple on-boarding process that requires a basic understanding of English, a smart device, technical skills and the mobility to travel from one place to another, technicians can become ECO certified Ninjas through the tutorials on the app and make earnings of upto Rs. 30,000 per month.