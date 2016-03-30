My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Orders for Amazon's Home Services Have Grown 20 Percent Each Month

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday customer orders for home services like plumbing and mounting TVs had increased 20 percent per month on average since the online retailer launched the platform last year.

The marketplace allows Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, to enter the lucrative field of local services that is already crowded with review sites like Yelp Inc, Angie's List and start-ups like TaskRabbit.

Adding local services to its offering makes sense for Amazon, which has said that over 85 million U.S. customers shop for products that require additional services like installation.

Erika Takeuchi, a spokeswoman for Amazon Home Services, declined to disclose the number of contractors that have so far signed up for the service but said it now offers 36 million pre-packaged services on the site, up from 2 million when it first began offering local services last year.

Customers buying appliances like washing machines or TVs can choose to include professional installation services at checkout, making it attractive to buyers who might ordinarily make similar purchases at home improvement stores like Home Depot Inc.

Home services are now available across the country in 30 metropolitan areas and customer orders have been particularly brisk in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., Amazon said.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago

Amazon

How Amazon Prime Day Can Bring in Prime Sales for Your Business

Amazon

5 Higher-Level Optimizations You Can Make to Drive Better Amazon Ad Performance