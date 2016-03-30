My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

State Street to Buy GE Asset Management for Up to $485 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
State Street to Buy GE Asset Management for Up to $485 Million
Image credit: Carsten Reisinger | Shutterstock.com
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

State Street Corp. said it would buy General Electric Co.'s asset management business for up to $485 million as the industrial conglomerate winds down its financing arm to reduce regulatory burden.

The deal, which could boost State Street's assets under management by about $100 billion, is expected to be finalized early in the third quarter.

GE said proceeds from the transaction would be deposited into its pension trust.

Reuters reported in early February that Boston-based State Street has prevailed over other bidders, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for the business.

GE has been disposing assets off GE Capital, a $200 billion financing business, as it seeks to return to its industrial roots.

GE's asset management arm managed $115 billion in assets as of June 30. It manages retirement plans for a vast majority of the company's 130,000 U.S. employees, as well as assets for outside institutional investors.

 
 

State Street had $28 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2 trillion in assets under management as of the end of December.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition