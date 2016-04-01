My Queue

Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Jaguar PS | Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Flawless. Beyonce’s launching a new athleisure clothing line. Hate to shop? Not a problem since this online company is offering an easy solution for women in the workforce.

They’re covered. Uber will use Progressive Insurance for Texas drivers starting today. The move could help diversify the insurance market, according to Reuters.

It’s just a number. An 11-year-old made a deal with Whole Foods after receiving a $60,000 investment on Shark Tank supporting her product, BeeSweet Lemonade.

It’s time. Seen lines forming outside of Tesla dealerships? Tesla opens up its waiting list today for the Model 3, its first car for the masses, on a first come first serve basis.

Going dark. Google announced yesterday that it won’t support Wallet Card anymore after June 30th, according to The Verge.

 

