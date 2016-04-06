My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stocks

5 Rules for Entrepreneurs Who Want to Get Rich Trading Stocks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Rules for Entrepreneurs Who Want to Get Rich Trading Stocks
Image credit: Micheal O Fiachra / EyeEm | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Penny Stock Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rules of the world we live in are changing fast and the ways that wealth is created are changing faster than ever. What worked yesterday is no longer going to work tomorrow. This is a new era of wealth and the good news is, the playing field has never been more level than it is right now and anybody can get into the game. It requires breaking down some mental barriers and changing some longstanding beliefs about how the world works. But I’ve seen first hand that anybody can become a millionaire if they put in the necessary sacrifice, hard work and persistence. 

Here are some of the new rules I’ve learned first hand about making your first million.

Don't settle for a profession or corporate career. 

This is one of the biggest pieces of advice that I have for anyone who wants to be a millionaire. There are so many people who think that being a doctor or a lawyer or corporate executive is the key to becoming a millionaire. This is false. Many times these “traditional” fields have limits to how much you can earn from your salary. If you really want to have unlimited income potential then you need to consider some non-traditional options.

Related: Stock-savvy? SMEs In MENA Need To Weigh Pros And Cons

Be grateful for small profits. 

I was able to turn a small amount of money into millions of dollars by taking a few thousand dollars in profits at a time on each stock trade. This approach, instead of focusing on big approaches, was my key to earning a great deal in profits.

Stock trading is equal opportunity.

No matter who you are, what age you are or what type of educational background you have, you can make a living trading. You just need to be take the time, do your homework and put in the work. Don’t worry you are too young or old to make this type of money. Mental obstacles such as those only get in your way to success.

Related: Don't Make These 2 Mistakes With Your Cash On Hand

Test various strategies.

There is no one “set way” to become a millionaire through trading. You need to test different strategies and hypothesis, then stick with your strategy long enough to see if it works. When a strategy works, you need to be willing to bet bigger. When a strategy doesn’t work, you need to be willing to abandon that strategy.

Utilize new technologies.

In today’s world of online trading, technology is king. When I started trading, the internet wasn’t as commonly used as it is now. Back in 1999-2001, the Internet was new, especially for financial research. I utilized the power of the internet to my advantage then. There are even more technologies, tools, apps and programs to help you gain insight and make trading even easier.

Related: Are Investment Advisors Worth the Investment?

Adapting to the market environment.

 I started trading during the most volatile few years of the stock market. I was a little naïve but mostly in the right place at the right time. I basically made my first million dollars riding the stock market up. The key is adapting to the market environment.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Death by Investing: How a 10 Percent Loss Raises Mortality Levels

Stocks

The Best Way to Get Your Teenager to Start Investing Right Now

Stocks

Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000