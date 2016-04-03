My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Fintech At The Forefront: PayFort Announces New MENA Accelerator

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fintech At The Forefront: PayFort Announces New MENA Accelerator
Image credit: PayFort
Omar Soudodi, Managing Director, PayFort
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to The Economist, financial technology attracted US$12 billion in investments in 2014- so yes, the fintech revolution is coming and the Middle East is not falling behind. At Wamda’s 2016 Mix N’ Mentor event in Cairo in March, online gateway PayFort announced the launch of its regional fintech accelerator Fintech Factory.

Ignited by the increasing demand for fintech in the region, PayFort Managing Director Omar Soudodi says the accelerator was launched “in order for PayFort to continue meeting the demands of our merchants that use us across six markets in the region (and growing). We needed to innovate faster, and we realized we can’t innovate fast enough alone, thus investing and collaborating with fintech startups will enable us to meet market demands faster.” In the next couple of months, the first phase of companies will participate in the first run of the program.

Related: "It's Going To Be Much Easier To Be An SME" - Payfort Acquires White Payments

So what does it take to be eligible for the accelerator? Soudodi says that startups need to be in fintech and relevant to PayFort’s merchant base, and that it’s also open to SMEs in various business lifecycles from ideation to scaling and either pre-production to post production. And in return, what can prospective ‘treps expect from this accelerator? Startups can receive up to $100,000 during the first phase, with the opportunity to possibly receive additional funds through Fintech Factory’s investment partners at later stages.

Soudodi also adds, “Startups will be undergoing the due diligence process, at which they will be receiving an analysis of their current readiness from regulatory, commercial, marketing, financial, operational and technical [level] that will become their roadmap while interacting with Fintech Factory coaches- either PayFort personnel or Fintech Factory Advisors.”

Participants will also be able to access PayFort’s bank and merchant networks around the region. The accelerator is planning to onboard banks “that are willing to work with fintech startups,” and advisors from PayFort and experts from M&A, VC, regulatory and other industries and skills to support startups. Though the fintech accelerator would only intake between three and four startups per year, Soudodi assures us that they will constantly be on the lookout for startups and ideas that “solve a problem in this space, [and] display high relevancy in fulfilling a certain demand.” 

Related: Ten Technology Trends That (Might) Change Our World In 2016

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

A Decade Of Impact: Founder And CEO Omar Christidis On Arabnet Beirut's 10th Anniversary

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The Entrepreneur's Wishlist (Part Two): Changes We'd Like To See In The MENA Startup Ecosystem

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The 5 Types of People You Need to Create Startup Ecosystems That Last