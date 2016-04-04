Now, Control Chronic Diseases Like Diabetes With These Tech Startups

April 4, 2016 4 min read

World becomes a healthier place, not when doctors cure us, but rather when few sensitive people decide to take matters in their own hand and make a difference. Diabetes is a rampant epidemic in India that has impacted over 60 million people living in country. Young entrepreneurs have sense the need to do something to cater this problematic area and have come up with innovative ideas with help of technology to address this need.

Here are few startups run by budding entrepreneurs who are curing chronic disease like diabetes with the help of technology.

# Beating the Ring of Diabetes

Sensing the need to cater to this agony and personal experience of having suffered from the ailment, Yash along with his two friends founded BeatO. It aims at making quality diabetes care simple, affordable and accessible.

“BeatO is helping me get my HbA1c in control. I am a patient zero for team BeatO and it worked for me. At that time I knew we were taking small steps to build a simple, yet powerful service,” said Yash Sehgal, Co-founder, BeatO.

Founded in August 2015, BeatO has attracted 15K downloads in less than 75 days, emerging as the top app for diabetes.

# Solving Dilemma for People Living With Diabetes

Technology has enabled people to live an easy going life. A Startup named Diabeto, a complete diabetes management system has enabled to solve a huge dilemma for people living with Diabetes who have to constantly keep track of their health.

It happens to be the country's one of the first app, breaking through technological barriers. It also has cloud and video consultation services which make process more simpler.

They have launched worldwide and also crowdfunded over $18,000 earlier this year on Indiegogo.

“We started working on the solution out of personal need to make lives of our parents better. We initially were targeting B2C but realised that B2B (Diabeto hardware SDK) is essentially a very good market for our product. 70 per cent of the revenues come from B2B segment now,” said Shreekant Pawar, Co-founder & CEO, Diabeto.

#Helping Doctors to Improve Chronic Care Outcomes

With a vision to enhance the experience of treating and managing patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, Raghuraj Sundar Raju founded HealthPlix, a digital health company.

This platform helps the doctors improve chronic care outcomes, enhance patient retention, and communicate better with their patients. The patients have an app through which they can receive on-going care for their chronic diabetes management.

“My foray into healthcare tech is a result of my own personal frustrations with the inadequacy of tools and enablers for people with chronic problems. Subsequently, I realized how grossly under-penetrated this space is - from technology adoption standpoint,” said Raghuraj Sundar Raju, Founder & CEO, HealthPlix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

# Bridging Gaps in Current Diabetes Management

Diebetacare is a first-to-market service, its connected service (24/7 dCare Monitoring) bridges gaps in current diabetes management in a manner that is efficient, effective and affordable. Diabetacare believes in the philosophy of 360 diabetes management backed by high-end integrated technology.

“We enter this space to create awareness about diabetes, its complications and to ensure adherence of people towards the condition. Our model includes technology support which is accessed by people accordingly,” said Dr Sanjiv Aggarwal, Founder and MD, Diabetacare.

There growth model has evolved primarily in partnership with existing Diabetologist across India providing them with complete ecosystem of trained people, onsite diagnostic technology and support of contact center to manage patient journey from booking to service delivery.

As of October 2015, they have 84 Partner physicians across India where Diabetacare services are available. This number will reach to 300 partner locations by March 2017 primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

“We are now looking to expand our service offerings to different geographies across the globe. Our aim is to start delivering our service in Middle East & the United Kingdom in 2016,” said Aggarwal.