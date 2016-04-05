My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Executive Change

The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down
Image credit: Getty
Thomas Staggs
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Walt Disney Co. share prices fell Tuesday, a day after its surprise announcement that Chief Operating Officer Thomas Staggs, who had been seen as Bob Iger's heir apparent, will be leaving.

The stock was down more than 2 percent in premarket trading. 

Staggs will remain employed by Disney as a special adviser to Iger through the company's fiscal year. He will step down from his current role effective May 6. and will leave the company at the end of the fiscal year, Disney said Monday.

Disney said Staggs' departure will broaden the scope of its succession planning process to evaluate a "robust slate of candidates."

Sources told CNBC that Staggs is leaving the company because he didn't receive assurances from the board that he would succeed Iger.

Brett Harriss, media analyst at Gabelli & Co, told CNBC on Tuesday it is possible the board wanted a candidate with more vision and a better ability to navigate content.

"I think they might be concerned that at the end of the day, he's a finance guy, right?" Harriss told CNBC's Squawk Box, referring to Staggs' 12-year tenure as Disney's chief financial officer. "Sure, he ran the parks, but that's very much an operating role."

Following his tenure as CFO, Staggs ran Disney's amusement parks division from 2010 until his promotion to COO in February 2015. That put him in the lead to succeed Iger.

The executive who had been seen as Stagg's chief rival for the top position, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo, announced last June that he would step down.

Staggs will retire as COO effective May 6 and will remain employed by Disney as a special advisor to Iger through the company's fiscal year, which goes through September. Staggs joined Disney in 1990 after working in investment banking at Morgan Stanley & Co.

CNBC's Julia Boorstin and Tom DiChristopher contributed.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Firing

What Happens When Founders Are Fired

Ready For Anything

What to Expect From Leadership Changes at the Top

Uber

Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies