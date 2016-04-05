My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Tiny Drones, a Mars Exhibit and the Latest Trend in Headphones -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Tiny Drones, a Mars Exhibit and the Latest Trend in Headphones -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
The Surface of Mars
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Lift off. Microsoft and NASA joined teams to create a mixed reality Mars exhibit.

Going global. Google’s Android Auto, a car interface, has expanded to 18 countries, including Puerto Rico, according to Engadget.

Play ball! Yahoo has launched a new service allowing viewers to watch one baseball game a day for free.

On the go. The Army reportedly has plans to give soldiers tiny drones by 2018.

Listen up. Doppler Labs has apparently developed the newest trend in headphones with its active listening system called Here.

 

