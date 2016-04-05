My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Labels

FCC's Broadband 'Nutrition' Labels Aim to Clarify Speed, Price

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
FCC's Broadband 'Nutrition' Labels Aim to Clarify Speed, Price
Image credit: Pexels
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you're the kind of consumer who checks nutrition labels and window stickers before you buy a can of soup or your next set of wheels, the FCC recognizes your decision-making prowess and has designed new "broadband labels" that will help you shop for better home Internet service.

Announced today, the labels aim to clarify how reliable a given ISP's service is and its true monthly cost after fees and other add-on charges are included. ISPs that choose to follow the FCC's new format will have to clearly list the following:

Price: This includes confusing charges like overage, equipment, early termination, and administrative fees.

Data Allowances: The carrier-defined plan limit after which subscribers will face additional charges or slowed data speeds.

Performance: Broadband speed and other performance metrics.

"These labels provide consumers clarity about the broadband service they are purchasing, not only helping them to make more informed choices but also preventing surprises when the first bill arrives," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement. "Customers deserve to know the price they will actually pay for a service and to be fully aware of other components such as data limits and performance factors before they sign up for service."Unlike nutrition facts or car window stickers, the new label format is optional. The FCC says it is designed as a guideline to help ISPs meet its new Open Internet transparency rules.

The FCC says it receives more than 2,000 complaints every year about suprised fees on consumers' Internet service bills. Actual prices for broadband service can be 40 percent higher than what is advertised, according to advocacy groups who supported the new labels.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food

Tyson Is Misleading Customers With Its New '100 Percent Plant-Based' Nuggets

Coaching

Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way