My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

WhatsApp

In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption
Image credit: WhatsApp
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook on Tuesday announced it had bolstered the default encryption settings for the more than 1 billion users of its popular WhatsApp messaging service so that all messages will now be accessible only to the sender and recipient.

The update arrives amid a heightened international debate over how much access law enforcement should have to digital communications and follows a high-profile showdown between Apple and the FBI over an encrypted iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

WhatsApp began working on developing full end-to-end encryption on its messages about two years ago with the help of software provided by Open Whisper Systems, a security nonprofit. The communications app began offering it by default on text-only messages between two users in 2014, but group messages and those containing rich media such as photos and videos were not fully encrypted.

As of Tuesday the entirety of WhatsApp messages will be supported by end-to-end encryption, the company said, meaning the company will not have any capability to read customers’ messages even if approached by law enforcement.

“The idea is simple: when you send a message, the only person who can read it is the person or group chat that you send that message to. No one can see inside that message,” WhatsApp said in a blog post announcing the update. “Not cybercriminals. Not hackers. Not oppressive regimes. Not even us.”

Facebook’s decision to increase security of its messages occurs on the heels of the FBI’’s high-profile attempt to force Apple to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to a Syed Farouk, who along with his wife opened fire at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., in December, killing 14 and wounding 22.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the WhatsApp update. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Andrew Hay)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising

WhatsApp

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?

WhatsApp

In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption