Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Will Help You Get Some Color Back Into Your Life
Franchising since 1995, Color Me Mine provide wanna-be artists with the supplies and the studio to make their own ceramic pieces. Each franchise carries approximately 300 pieces and 60 colors to pick from, and staff provides assistance.
While you may think the store’s services are aimed for the younger bunch, this is certainly not the case. With a host of events for all ages -- from pajama nights to crash courses -- there’s something for everyone.If you want to get your creative juices flowing, the franchise hosts parties, showers, team building activities, workshops and fundraisers and sits comfortably in the 323rd spot on Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.