Mergers and Acquisitions

Freshdesk Buys Social Customer Service Startup Airwoot

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FreshDesk, a cloud-based customer service software provider, said on Wednesday that it would buy social customer service startup Airwoot.

Airwoot uses machine learning to help brands deliver high-speed customer service on social media. Airwoot marks Freshdesk’s fifth acquisition in the past twelve months and aims to deepen the company’s social support capabilities.

Freshdesk, backed by ace investors like Accel Partners, Tiger Global Management and Google Capital, has been on acquisitive spree over the last twelve months. Freshdesk’s acquisitions include Framebench, 1CLICK.io, Konotor and Frilp.

Airwoot uses machine learning to automate the process of identifying conversations on social media that require immediate attention, such as queries, grievances and incidents. Its

sophisticated algorithms even predict when a conversation is likely to go viral and can alert companies to act.

"Airwoot’s constantly evolving technology continues to help us listen to our customers and provide a great experience,” said Sushant Kumar, Associate Director, Marketing at Snapdeal.

“Delivering customer support via social media continues to be a challenge for many companies given the high volume of noise in the medium,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Chennai based Freshdesk.

Airwoot was founded in 2012 by by a team of PhD dropouts lead by Saurabh Arora. The startup raised investment from Kae Capital in 2013. The company was part of the eighth batch of the The Morpheus accelerator.

 At Freshdesk, the Airwoot team will be focused on enhancing the company’s current social media offerings.

