Mergers and Acquisitions

More From This Topic

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Five questions to ask yourself before taking the M&A plunge.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition
The problems behind failed mergers rarely have anything to do with logistics or accounting or meeting sales benchmarks.
Ludovic Gaudé | 6 min read
Now That You've Built Your Start, Here's How to Sell It for Lots of Money
Plan for an M&A from the beginning, and you'll be in better shape than most when acquirers start calling.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot a Story. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs
The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing
If you focus on making a bigger pie, you don't have to worry about the size of your slice.
Keith Krach | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange
An M&A might be good for the bank, but is it good for your company? Going public on the right exchange might be the answer to your funding dilemmas.
Brady Fletcher | 5 min read
6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup
Buying smaller companies that thrive in their niche is a proven strategy for large companies seeking to jump-start growth.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First
There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read
