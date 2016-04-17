4 Ways Mobile Payments Can Help Your Business Grow

April 17, 2016 4 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit



Mobile payments make it easy for your customers to pay, and can optimize your point-of-sale processes. But the benefits don’t stop there. Here are some of the simple but impactful ways you can leverage mobile payments to grow your business.

1. Reduce purchase hesitancy.

Mobile payments systems empower your staff to meet customers at the moment they're ready to buy. Not only can the added convenience help you convert more prospects into customers, it reduces the purchase hesitancy customers often experience when they come upon a traditional checkout line. In fact, The New York Times cites scientific evidence that supports the point-of-sale value mobile payments can offer. According to the research, consumers turn to their personal perception of the wait time a point-of-sale line presents when deciding to buy — regardless of whether their expectation reflects reality. Mobile payments allow small businesses to cater to customers before they can second-guess their purchase, while giving them an ideal checkout experience. They can purchase anywhere in your store -- or at remote locations such as festivals and events -- in the moment they’re ready to buy.

2. Dangle the marketing offers customers are most likely to want.