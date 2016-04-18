My Queue

Motivation

NFL Veteran Steve Weatherford's Formula for Prosperity

Next Article
NFL Veteran Steve Weatherford's Formula for Prosperity
Image credit: Desiree Navarro / Contributor / Getty
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

A few Fridays back, I was working out in NYC with my good friend Steve Weatherford and asked if he’d like to record a 5 Minute Friday for The School of Greatness.

He said yes and gave an awesome episode that people have been loving.

So the next time we worked out I asked him again (this time in LA).

Steve gave insight behind his success by sharing a simple formula that has created a huge difference in his life.

He calls it the formula for prosperity, which is different from wealth, and it’s solid.

Get pumped up and make sure to write down this formula in Episode 316.

