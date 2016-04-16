My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

The Magic of OCR & Augmented Reality Translates text in Indian Languages, Real Time – Without Internet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Magic of OCR & Augmented Reality Translates text in Indian Languages, Real Time – Without Internet
Image credit: YouTube
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Although augmented reality and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology has been around since a long while, the implementation in real-time translation apps has been nothing less than magical to witness. Ever since Google Translate acquired Word Lens’s technology, it has offered what no other translation app offered at that point in time in the App world, and quite literally revolutionized the way we understand communicate.

This has opened doors for changing the way businesses interact with each other, especially valid in a global scenario because translation and communication is now instant and without processing time. Not only does it open doors for international communications between individuals and businesses but also offers options for inter-state communications – in the language of our preference. Here’s what the free Google Translate app is offering:

Real time translation – without processing time

There is less than a second’s delay is translating text. It works seamlessly, changing text in real time and the difference in processing/loading is not visible to the user. This eliminates the need to type out characters or copy paste emails – just hover your phone’s camera over and get real time translations.

Multiple Indian languages

The visual translation includes Indian languages, such as Tamil, Telgu, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Nepali, Marathi, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujrati, Bengali, Arabic and is constantly including more. Businesses can now seamlessly exchange communications without any need to manually type/copy paste translations.

Surprisingly accurate translations:

The translations are surprisingly accurate – even for Indian languages, both grammatically and in context.

No internet required

Each language pack weighs around 3MB – which can be downloaded over WiFi beforehand. Once loaded, you don’t need internet to translate anymore. The process is seamlessly quick!

Precise OCR

The Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology is remarkably accurate in picking multiple languages and picks from almost all possible font styles and formats.

Free of charge

All language packs and the app itself is complete free of charge. You don’t need a license or pay subscription to use their services.

Automatic language detection

See a sign board, business card or printed text on a screen or in real life but have no clue what language it is? The automatic language detection is faster than you can process.

The crevasse of language in communications has finally been conquered in a seamless, easy and free manner, in a simplified technology that even those without technical skills can utilize. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks