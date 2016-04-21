My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

The Abraaj Group Places Big Bets On Southeast Asia's E-commerce Sector

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Abraaj Group Places Big Bets On Southeast Asia's E-commerce Sector
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sensing an imminent growth explosion in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce industry, The Abraaj Group has been busy ramping up its portfolio in the last two months, investing in the region’s e-commerce and related sectors. While Abraaj led a US$150 million funding in Indian e-grocery startup Bigbasket in March, the Group anchored a $30 million round of fundraising in Singapore-based Ninja Van, a tech enabled logistics provider in countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in April. The Group did not divulge its share of the total funding in both deals but said that they are leading investors in both investments alongside other existing and new investors. The two deals take Abraaj’s Southeast Asia portfolio up to 28 companies.

Image credit: Ninja Van.
“The Southeast Asia e-commerce sector is estimated to double in the next four years, with total e-commerce parcel delivery estimated to grow in line with the sector. Last-mile logistics, which is the backbone of e-commerce, remains a bottleneck, and Ninja Van is well-positioned to enhance the e-commerce experience for customers and businesses,” Omar Lodhi, Partner and Head of Asia, The Abraaj Group, said in a statement. As for Bigbasket, it is reportedly Abraaj’s third’s investment in India over the past five months. Both e-commerce and logistics have been sectors of interest for Abraaj, with its prior investments including Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada, Dubai-based cab aggregator Careem, Urbano, a courier service provider in Peru, and Aramex, a leading logistics company in the Middle East, among others. Abraaj does not seem to be alone in pursuing the region, given Chinese giant Alibaba’s recent $1billion investment in Singapore-based e-commerce firm Lazada.

 

Image credit: Bigbasket.

Ninja Van uses a proprietary technology to solve issues related to last-mile logistics and plans to use the capital to roll-out their delivery model in new markets, including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, by the end of 2016. Bigbasket, headquartered in the Indian city of Bangalore, claims to average five million monthly unique visitors and execute over one million e-grocery orders every month, and intends to use the proceeds of this round to finance its further expansion across Tier II Indian cities, and increase its product range among other purposes. Interestingly, the startup’s fundraising comes at a time when its key competitor Grofers reportedly scaled back its operations by pulling out of numerous Indian cities citing obstacles in scaling up and inefficient demand as key reasons. A recent survey conducted by Bain & Company and Google found that consumers in the emerging market of Southeast Asia are highly influenced by digital content.“While 100 million consumers in Southeast Asia have made a digital purchase, a far larger group -150 million - has taken the first big step of researching products or engaging with sellers online,” notes the report.

Related: MENA Startups Getting Funded: Wadi.com Secures US$67 Million Funding

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector