Mesmerizing: Watch This Guy Hand Draw Famous Logos

April 18, 2016

Hand Drawn Logos from Seb Lester on Vimeo.

Seb Lester is a British graphic designer and artist who has created logos and word illustrations for companies like NASA, Apple, Nike, Intel, The New York Times and The 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. According to his eyeball-stealing website, he has developed custom typefaces for the likes of British Airways, Intel, Waitrose, The Daily Telegraph, H&M and Barclays.

As the above video clearly shows, the man is on point when it comes to calligraphy, and has millions following his daily calligraphic updates on Instagram and Facebook. We can see why. Watching this guy hand draw familiar logos is absolutely spellbinding, reminding us of the power a well-crafted logo means to a business. Learn how to make your own eye-catching, brand-defining logo here.