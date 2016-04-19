My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

5 Apps for Anonymous Social Networking

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Apps for Anonymous Social Networking
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since the social media boom, IT companies and startups and have tried to make social media seem more than it was originally designed for – entertainment, with a bit of communicating. Now Facebook has integrated everything into itself, from videos, to a personalized URL to your profile, email, news and specially catered ads. Even logins are authenticated from your social media handles, and social media posts are taken way more seriously than they should. With such extreme convenience integrated into one platform, it becomes impossibly complicated to remain private on social media.

You joined social media to make friends, or maybe communicate and keep in touch with your friends and social contacts. Perhaps you use it make social commentary, post reviews or just have fun at memes. Perhaps you are using it strictly to see others or promote your brand. Either way, nobody wants their private information to leak out visible to strangers. But even with its diverse privacy filters, you’d still want attention from strangers – who doesn’t? But not at the cost of privacy. This presents an oxymoron of desires. Enter private communication networks – which make you completely anonymous, for everything you used social media for.

Pursue love/lust/ make friends

There are dozens and perhaps hundreds of apps that claim to provide an anonymous network to chat with strangers, but none are as popular as Omegele. Omgele offers a platform to chat or video chat with absolute strangers selected at random,, without the annoying time wasting act of filling forms or authenticating yourself.

Secret confessions

Did you do something really (hopefully legal) bad that you feel guilty about and have to rant about it to someone to get their feedback but are also embarrassed of what they’ll think of you? Try using Wisper, one of the most popular networks to secretly confess or wisper something to the anonymous community online for everyone to see.

Rant and laugh at other’s misery

One of my personal favorite apps, FML is the best place to be for your daily chuckles that you’d normally miss from social networking. FML stands for the same acronym you think it stands for – F**! My Life – and that’s exactly what the app does. Having a bad day? Browse through the posts by real anonymous people having an even worse day than you. Or share yours. The humor here will leave you laughing hysterically, especially if you’ve got a morbid sense of humor.

Network with strangers

There are several apps that you can sue to network with absolute strangers, such as Hike and WeChat’s “throw bottle” feature. Since users cannot see your face or any details, they make the perfect platform to talk and be yourself – or the exact opposite, and be someone you forever wanted to be. The internet’s vastness is infinite!

Share live streaming worldwide

Share your awesome scenery, or picturesque food or anything you’re proud of through periscope. It’s essentially connecting with strangers’ vision and what they’re seeing. It really helps to know what a small world we really live in.

DISCLAIMER

Given the extreme lack of any form of authenticity and anonymity, a majority of these networks will be filled with uncensored content – include penitential cyber-harassment, illicit activities and pornography. Use caution and your own sensibility before trying any of them. NFSW.

Which is your personal favorite secret anonymous network? Let us know in the comments on our official social networking page at Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks