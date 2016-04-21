My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

Thinking About Health And Safety Differently: Why Happy Employees Are Good For Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Thinking About Health And Safety Differently: Why Happy Employees Are Good For Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chairman and CEO, EduCare
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Health and safety restrictions and requirements exist to keep employees safe in the workplace. But what is often missing from the conversation regarding health and safety is a dialogue that addresses the impact that these requirements have upon the happiness of your employees.

So, let’s talk about the economics of a smile. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin, famously said: “take care of your employees, and they’ll take care of your company”. By ensuring that your staff are engaged -and healthy- you’re enabling them to do the best job they can. This might sound pretty simple, but it’s a stance that, with ever-growing work hours and stationary screen time, needs to be considered more than ever before.

Research has shown that working longer hours -and consequently not getting enough rest or poor nutrition- is linked to heart disease, chronic fatigue, and increases your risk of having a stroke. Although these conditions might sound a thousand miles from your standard workplace hazards of paper cuts and bruised shins, basic health and safety law provisions such as ensuring that employees are well rested and have a proper reporting system for when they don’t feel well enough to do their job safely, do an awful lot to protect employees.

Related: On The Fly: Four Nutrition Tips For Terminal-Weary Entrepreneurs

These studies that indicate the negative health implications of working longer, more intense hours aren’t only referring to high-risk jobs such as construction, welding, or security, but office jobs too. Studies have shown that prolonged time in front of Display Screen Equipment (DSE) -which basically means the computer and phone screens that we interact with every day- can result in issues such as neck and back pain, strained eyes, and headaches.

Due to these potential impacts, the government has specific regulations on how much time employees should be spending in front of a screen or keyboard at work. A DSE training course can help employers to understand their legal obligations in this area.

It might seem overly basic to begin with, but making sure that your staff is happy and healthy is a key part of running a successful business. It’s a principle that applies no matter the size of your team or how niche your industry is. Your team is your greatest asset. According to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, in order for anyone to be able to perform a problem-solving task, they first have to be well rested, fed, and feel safe. If your employees don’t feel both healthy and safe, they’re not going to be able to perform their tasks well.

Related: Balancing Act: Work-Life Balance Should Be Your Enterprise's Concern

This theory, that happy employees are good for business, is backed up by academia. Ongoing research has shown that in companies where employees self-describe their state of being at work as “happy,” are, on average, 12% more productive than their counterparts who don’t identify as being happy at work. Productive staff tend to accomplish a higher quality standard of work which leads to greater results for the company, and ultimately, larger profits.

So there we have it. Health and safety isn’t just boxes to tick; it actually provides a real opportunity to ensure that your team is healthy, comfortable, and safe in their working environment. As we’ve covered, doing so not only ensures that you’re fulfilling your legal obligations, it’s also a true investment in your business’ capacity.

Related: How To Keep Employees Feeling Passionate About Their Work

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Employees

Why Tech CEO Satish Gaire Enforces This Office Rule: 'Don't Come to Work Unless You're Ready to Give 100 Percent'

Managing Employees

How to Be the Leader Your Employees Want to See Walk in the Door

Ready For Anything

How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem