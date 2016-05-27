3 Tips for Using Workplace Matchmaking Tools

May 27, 2016 4 min read

People who are looking for romance have relied on matchmakers to set them up with someone special since the dawn of civilization. Matchmakers could be friends or relatives or, in some cases, a professional who specializes in putting together the perfect pair. Times have changed, but the need for a cupid remains and today digital matchmaking sites serve a similar purpose.

The idea behind matchmaking -- pairing people according to their values, goals and outlook on life -- remains sound, and it doesn’t just apply to romantic relationships. Finding the right match when looking for new employees is also critical, and it involves much more than checking off hard skills requirements like education, training and experience.

For one thing, hiring an employee who ultimately doesn’t work out can be very costly when you add up all of the associated expenses. But money is only part of the equation. An unsuccessful hire can take a hefty toll in lost productivity, lower morale and reduced customer satisfaction.

To avoid making a bad hire, employers can borrow a page from the matchmaker’s playbook and use workplace matchmaking tools to hire the right person for their company the first time. The good news is that such tools are widely available and affordable. Here are three ways in which hiring managers can best utilize these tools.

1. Cultural assessment.

Hiring managers use this matchmaking tool to determine if a candidate will be a good fit within the company culture. Cultural assessment takes a look at potential hires’ beliefs, values, outlook and behavior in the context of the workplace. For instance, a company that values teamwork might explore a candidate’s capacity for collaboration. But for a role that primarily involves solitary work, the company would assess whether the potential hire enjoys independent pursuits.

2. Values testing.

Just as matchmaking sites return matches based on shared values, workplace matchmaking tools explore candidate interests and aptitudes with the goal of producing a harmonious on-the-job relationship. By assessing what employees value the most and taking a look at their interests, a values assessment tool can provide insights that help managers predict how well the potential hire will fit in at the company and get along with coworkers.

3. Personality testing.

Personality tests like the popular DISC model can be a great matchmaking tool for hiring managers. The DISC model identifies four personality traits (dominance, influence, steadiness and compliance) and provides insights on how different personality types overcome obstacles, persuade colleagues, cooperate with others and operate within organizational structures. Armed with this knowledge, managers can hire the right employees and put together effective teams.

By using these three workplace matchmaking tools, hiring managers can get a better idea of who the job candidate is as a person. Insights on beliefs, interests, preferences and problem-solving approaches can be incredibly valuable in helping hiring managers assess how well candidates will fit in at the company and get along with the existing team.

Skills, experience and education are vital factors, of course, and there are also tools employers can use to evaluate those aspects of a candidate’s suitability for an open position. But creating a team that is capable of working together harmoniously is just as critical to business success as assembling the right balance of skillsets. By using these three matchmaking tips, hiring managers can make sure they have the “soft” skills covered as well, and that’s good for business.