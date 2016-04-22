My Queue

These Are the Most Influential Business People on the TIME 100
Image credit: Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Writer at Fortune.com
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

TIME unveiled its list of the 100 most influential people on Wednesday.

The TIME 100 isn’t a ranking, perhaps because it’s an amalgamation of public figures from various different fields who have had some kind of significant impact on the world, but would be hard to compare. Or perhaps because TIME is too timid. (Notice that our list of World’s Greatest Leaders is ranked.) The list has a wide range spanning models, musicians and chefs, as well as tech titans and business giants.

Here are the most notable business people on this year’s list:

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California

Mark Zuckerberg, right, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan
Image credit: Photograph by Stephen Lam — Reuters

Their individual achievements aside -- she’s a pediatrician and he’s the founder and CEO of Facebook -- this power couple’s influence comes from committing 99 percent of their wealth towards making strides in the advancement of society. Through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative they’ve led efforts to improve education, cure disease and build stronger and more connected communities.

Tim Cook

Apple Unveils New Versions Of iPhone 6, Apple TV

Apple CEO Tim Cook
Image credit: Photograph by Stephen Lam — Reuters

The CEO of Apple, Fortune‘s most admired company for nine years running, is also one of the only widely known CEOs to be openly gay. Already in 2016 Cook has led his company through a major clash with the FBI over encryption, a debate that some say is far from over.

Palmer Luckey

Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus VR. Inc. and creator of the Oculus Rift, holds up the Oculus Touch controller as he speaks during the Oculus VR Inc. “Step Into The Rift” event.
Image credit: David Paul Morris © 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP

At just 23 years old, Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR and creator of the Oculus Rift, has helped change the face of technology. Virtual reality is here, and it’s not going away any time soon.

PewDiePie

PewDiePie Book Signing For

Comedian and YouTube star PewDiePie.
Image credit: Photo by Vincent Sandoval WireImage

PewDiePie’s real identity is Felix Kjellberg, a 26-year-old Swedish video producer. He went from being the most-watched person on YouTube, with over 43 million subscribers, to signing a deal with Disney to create his own network.

Sundar Pichai

Google Hosts Its I/O Developers Conference

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Image credit: Photograph by Justin Sullivan--Getty Images

Pichai started out as an engineer and became the CEO of Google this past August, just before announcing the formation of its new parent company, Alphabet. Among its other ventures, Google has been making significant strides this year in self-driving technology.

Ronda Rousey

<> in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Ronda Rousey.
Image credit: Harry How 2015 Getty Images

While not technically a business figure, Rousey’s ability to turn herself into a brand is a skill that any business leader should admire. The UFC fighter’s perfect record was tarnished last November when she lost against Holly Holm, but it’s not her athleticism that won her a place on TIME‘s list. As Fortune previously wrote, her words and perspective are what make her such an inspiration to both men and women alike.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump: presidential candidate and businessman
Image credit: Photograph by Mandel Ngan— AFP/Getty Images

TIME calls Trump in their write-up for the list a “force of nature” in business. And if they were thinking of a tornado, that leaves nothing in its wake, not even profits, then we would agree.

Still, the GOP frontrunner certainly deserves to be on the list of most influential this year. Though some predicted that his controversial comments wouldn’t get him very far in the race, they have appeared to only strengthen his support base. But whether or not his business acumen will be enough to make America great again is still up for debate.

