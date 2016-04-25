My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

6 Must Have For Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Must Have For Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Co Founder, itspleaZure
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Starting your own business is serious stuff. It requires confidence in your own abilities, courage to venture into an unknown territory, and loads of hard work. Incase of women entrepreneurs, these attributes are required in twice the amount as they not only have to deal with the typical uncertainties of the entrepreneurial world but, also with the naysayers who are quick to doubt both ‘her abilities’ and ‘her commitment’.

Being an entrepreneur myself, I have listed 6 major attributes every woman must have or inculcate in order to survive being an entrepreneur. Basis my own personal experience, here we go:

1. Confidence & Support:

One of the most vital factors required to start and create a successful venture is self-confidence. More so, if you are a woman. And not for any other reason, but simply because you need to fight against years of conditioning and a certain negative societal attitude.

Do your homework well, research, study and know everything there is to know regarding your business. And, create a support system around you. Whether it means parents, in-laws, friends, household help, drivers  - whatever.

At the end of the day – you can be at only one place at a time. In my case, I was lucky to get the support of my family and friends. Though initially they got worried,but later on, after a hell lot of convincing – they ‘seem’ to have accepted the ‘business’ I am in.

2. Keep emotion out of your business:

When I say this, I mean it. You are running a business here, not a therapy institute. There are stakeholders that rely on you – right from your investor to your janitor!! Just like you squirm when someone asks you if you will be able to deliver, in the same way – you need to ensure that people deliver. Of course, it should not sap the empathy out of you. As an example, one of my close friends was damn neat at designing banners; and I approached them for the same – with commercials and timelines. As fate would have it – they failed to deliver on time – twice. I knew I had to get the website going – I just had to replace them.Unfortunate.

3. Keep the faith:

That essentially means that believe in yourself. There  will be distractions, failures, bad decisions – but they are all a normal and acceptable part of running a business. It is okay. Have confidence in your abilities and know that you will fail – and maybe multiple times. But keep the faith.Learn to overcome what others think about you. Initially, when I discussed this idea  with a few close people, including senior professors and mentors; most of them told me to drop this idea and continue my “safe” job. Of course, I thought different;ly … and stuck with it.And, if you still need some mojo to do your thing, check out this super inspiring advert by Tanishq. Thank you everyone – maybe not yet…

4. Don't try to be a man:

That is probably the worst that you can do to yourself. Men and women are wired differently. And learn to accept that. It doesn’t matter which side of the brain you think from and which one you use first, just THINK. Be clear in your thinking and trust your instincts– they will seldom let you down.

5. Connect.Connect.Connect:

It’s the best time to be an entrepreneur in India – the ecosystem is growing and how! With a host of enablers and support groups now available for women, make the best of it. There are ample events and conferences the year round in every part of the country; make sure you attend at least one every month. Only to network.

6. Look for a mentor:

You can know everything about your own business from Google, except how to run it profitably. That is when you need a mentor – who has been there and done that. Except for sheer luck, there is no substitute for experience. Put in that extra effort to look for a real mentor – who helps you grow – both personally and professionally.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Women Entrepreneurs

Brown Is Beautiful

3 Female Leaders Share Their Secrets for Starting and Growing a Business

She's a Successful NFL Sports Agent. And, Yes, She's Ready to Show You the Money.