Video Conferences

How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)

How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We regularly Skype with friends or Facetime with family members, and video conferencing is also increasingly how we communicate at work.

According to a survey by West Unified, a communications firm, while more than half of employees regularly participate in video conferences -- 54 percent -- workers prefer audio-only meetings by a three-to-one ratio. Perhaps that’s because less than a quarter of workers ever received training on the nuances of video etiquette.

Related: Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

Moreover, although there are generational differences regarding how comfortable they feel using a video conference for certain actions, baby boomers, gen X-ers and millennials all agree that they are more attentive during a video call.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about the benefits of video conferencing over audio calls and to find out what the main fears and pet peeves are with the method.

 

Click to Enlarge+
How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)

 

