A Boost To Indian Manufacturing Sector

Indian Government is continuously taking a number of measures to boost manufacturing sector in India. These, inter-alia, include Startup India initiative as well as 'Make in India' programme under which 22 thrust sectors to provide a major push to manufacturing in India have been identified. The steps taken to create ease of doing business include setting up of an investor facilitation cell, launch of e-biz portal and liberalising policy for industrial license for defence industries. The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and procedures have been simplified and liberalised progressively. For creation of state-of-art infrastructure, Government is implementing Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project. In addition, a number of other industrial corridor projects have been conceptualised.

The Gross Value of Output (GVO) in manufacturing sector was Rs. 65.55 Lakh Crores in 2013-14, according to Annual Survey of Industries.

National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZs) are impartment instrumentalities of the National Manufacturing Policy (NMP). Government has approved Eight Investment Regions along the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project as NIMZs. Both Domestic as well as foreign investors can participate in various tender packages being issued by DMICDC and can also set up a manufacturing base in these cities. The details are as under:

Industrial Corridor Nodes : DMIC

Ahmedabad-Dholera Investment Region, Gujarat ( Expected employment on completion : 8,00,000)

Pithampur-Dhar-Mhow Investment Region, Madhya Pradesh ( Expected employment on completion : 4,50,000)

Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Park city near Aurangabad, Maharashtra ( Expected employment on completion : 7,50,000)

Dighi Port Industrial Area, Maharashtra ( Expected employment on completion : 3,20,000)

Manesar-Bawal Investment Region, Haryana ( Expected employment on completion : 16,00,000)

Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Investment Region, Rajasthan ( Expected employment on completion : 5,50,000)

Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Region in Rajasthan ( Expected employment on completion : 3,20,000)

Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region, Uttar Pradesh( Expected employment on completion : 12,00,000)

Other Early Bird Projects :

Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida( Expected employment on completion : 1,74,270)

Integrated Industrial Township ' Vikram Udyogpuri' project( Expected employment on completion : 78,000)

Other Corridors

Three nodes namely Tumkur in Karnataka, Ponneri in Tamil Nadu and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and one node Dharwar in Karnataka under Bengaluru Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC) have also been identified.

Fourteen NIMZs outside the DMIC region have also been identified:

Nagpur in Maharashtra

Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

Medak in Telangana

Hyderabad Pharma NIMZ at Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar Districts in Telangana.

Tumkur in Karnataka

Kolar in Karnataka

Bidar in Karnataka

Gulbarga in Karnataka

Kalinganagar, Jajpur District in Odisha

Ramanathapuram District of Tamil Nadu

Ponneri Taluk, Thiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu

Auraiya District in Uttar Pradesh and

Jhansi District in Uttar Pradesh

The 22 identified sectors under the 'Make in India' initiative are , viz, (i) Automobiles & Auto Components, (ii) Aviation, (iii) Aerospace & Defence, (iv) Basic Metals & Cement, (v) Biotechnology, (vi) Chemicals and Petrochemicals (vii) Food Processing (viii) Gems & Jewellery, (ix) ICTE Manufacturing, (x) Leather and Leather Products, (xi) Media and Entertainment, (xii) MSME, (xiii) Oil & Gas, (xiv) Pharmaceuticals, (xv) Power, (xvi) Ports and Shipping, (xvii) Railways, (xviii) Renewable Energy, (xix) Roads and Highways, (xx) Skill Development, (xxi) Textiles & Apparel and (xxii) Tourism.

The survey conducted by FICCI and PwC Strategy&- namely India Manufacturing Barometer indicates that 58% of the surveyed respondents are somewhat optimistic and 24% are very optimistic about the prospects of the Indian Economy for the coming year. The interview period of the survey was 1 November 2015 to 10 January 2016. Further, as per India Manufacturing Barometer, PwC's 19th Annual Global CEO Survey showed that 75% of Indian CEOs believe that there are more growth opportunities for their company today than three years ago.

