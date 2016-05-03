OkCupid Co-Founder: Mentorship Can Bubble-Proof Startups

Startups that worry just about money without the right mentors are primed to repeat the mistakes of the dot-com bubble, entrepreneur Sam Yagan, vice-chairman of Match Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Monday.

"For early stage [startups], there's still a ton of capital available," Yagan said. "But the advice I always give early-stage entrepreneurs is, 'It's not just about the capital. You need the minds around the table. You need the expertise, the mentorship, the people who have been there and done that and can help your company be more successful.'"

Mentors can help startups deploy capital more efficiently, avoiding the problems that plagued founders in 1999, said Chicago-based Yagan, co-founder of OkCupid and before that, SparkNotes.