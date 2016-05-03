My Queue

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Will Make Sure You Home Is Spotless
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As spring gets into full swing, it’s that time of year to start cleaning out the house and starting anew. One franchise is looking to give you a helping hand.

Responsible for cleaning more than 300,000 homes, apartments and condominiums each month in the U.S., Merry Maids has been in business since 1979.

The company was founded by Dallen W. Peterson in Omaha, Neb. In 1988, ServiceMaster purchaed Merry Maids, and it joined other companies including AmeriSpec and Terminix. With more than 1,300 franchises and corporate-owned territories throughout the U.S., the franchise has also expanded globally and has a presence in Denmark, Hong Kong, Japan and the U.K.

Currently based in Memphis, Tenn., Merry Maids is ranked as No. 48 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016.

