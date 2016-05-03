Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Will Make Sure You Home Is Spotless

May 3, 2016 1 min read

As spring gets into full swing, it’s that time of year to start cleaning out the house and starting anew. One franchise is looking to give you a helping hand.

Responsible for cleaning more than 300,000 homes, apartments and condominiums each month in the U.S., Merry Maids has been in business since 1979.

The company was founded by Dallen W. Peterson in Omaha, Neb. In 1988, ServiceMaster purchaed Merry Maids, and it joined other companies including AmeriSpec and Terminix. With more than 1,300 franchises and corporate-owned territories throughout the U.S., the franchise has also expanded globally and has a presence in Denmark, Hong Kong, Japan and the U.K.