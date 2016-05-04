Forget IPL, Are You Ready For Startup Premier League?

May 4, 2016 2 min read

Cricket fever has completely gripped the country, and in this spirit, why should the startup ecosystem stay behind!

Joining this spirit is merchant discovery and privileges platform, Crownit, who plans to bring the excitement home by organising the first ever Startup Premier League.

It is a well known fact that nothing binds this country better than cricket. Using this as a common thread, Crownit has organized a three-day cricketing extravaganza to be held at the Abhi Sports Complex in Gurgaon. The event is meant to celebrate the exponential success that has been achieved by the Indian start-up community and promote the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking on the announcement, Sameer Grover, Founder of Crownit, said, “The Indian entrepreneurial segment has received much success over the past couple of years and has seen immense growth owing to the mutual support and camaraderie that exists within the community. We are here for the long haul, and we are here to disrupt the way service delivery is approached." Talking about cricket and startups he said, "We, at Crownit, are true believers in sports and the spirit of gamesmanship, and organising this Startup Premier League is our way of celebrating this success through cricket, the common passion that binds all Indians!"

Apart from Crownit, the event will also see participation from six other leading start-ups including OYO Rooms, MobiKwik, Shopclues, Little, Fast Fox and Nearbuy (formerly Groupon). These biggies will fight it out in the ground and hope to achieve the same success they have achieved in their businesses. We are confident that once the gloves come on, we will witness entrepreneurial champions fighting hard to carry forward their boardroom dominance into the playing field, Sameer added.

Crownit’s latest initiative highlights why start-ups are considered to be the most exciting place for both work and play for the upcoming generation of professionals. With business leaders from so many renowned start-ups taking to the field, Crownit’s Startup Premier League promises to be a worthy contest between the bat and the ball.