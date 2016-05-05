How The Advent Of Technology Is Transforming The Beauty Industry

May 5, 2016 4 min read

We are living in the era of advanced technology where in every part of our daily life is penetrated by it in some or the other way. But technology intervention is not just restricted to smartphones, GPS locators, smart watches etc. There is a lot more to explore in this space. Technology has pervaded not only in terms of making our lives easier but to transform our physical well-being as well. It has made way for revolutionary wellness gadgets that utilize inexpensive hardware components and sensors, ubiquitous and advanced wireless connectivity, intelligent computing, storage in the cloud and a smartphone to operate them all. Fitness tracking watches and belts, Gym Watch, health monitoring thermometer, heart rate headphones etc. are some of the intelligent and handy machines created through technology to help people live better. Meanwhile, massage chairs, LED light therapy devices for wrinkles, handheld skin de-clogger are some of the gadgets associated with spas, redefining the skincare routine, to deliver an instant beauty boost.

People who are well-exposed to the tech evolution globally and are willing to spend a significant part of their disposable incomes to invest in good health and appearance made for a ready customer base for such developments.

Relationship between technology and beauty

So exactly how are technology and beauty related? Dissatisfaction with traditional beauty products and the demand for new solutions has propelled the intervention of technology in the beauty and cosmetic industry. The increasing use of devices and tools in daily skincare routines is indeed revolutionizing the way we look at beauty and wellness therapies today because not only are they effective, they also deliver efficient results.

Once upon a time, cosmetic and beauty treatments were defined by botox, nose jobs, liposuction, and face or eye lifts. Those were the days when laser seemed absolutely sci-fi. With the advent of new technologies and techniques, all these are now taking a back seat to make way for non-invasive cosmetic procedures that can bring curative benefits without the pains associated with surgery. There is an increasing use of the laser for facial cosmetic surgery, and minimally invasive techniques for face, hair, and body contouring. These non-invasive beauty treatment procedures not only give quicker results but are also less expensive than their surgical equivalents with a much lower risk factor. In fact, the latest technology is making it much easier to implement these non-surgical aesthetic procedures in the beauty industry.

Today's popular surgeries range from facial fillers and rhinoplasty for combating wrinkles, chemical peels and microdermabrasion for anti-ageing to ultrasound frequency and cryotherapy for contouring body fat. Cosmetic surgeons also perform hair treatments like Advanced Micro grafting Method of FUE Hair Transplant, Photo Electro Static Laser Therapy for hair re-growth, PRP Hair Re-growth Treatment Advanced, apart from Cryolipolysis for fat reduction, IPL photo Facial, and PRP skin Rejuvenation. These minimally invasive procedures use advanced technologies to perform procedures that once required extensive surgery and recovery time. Today's plastic and cosmetic surgeons are equipped with a variety of tools and techniques that make procedures such as facelifts and eye lifts more accessible and affordable. In fact, most of these cosmetic procedures are performed in fully equipped operating rooms under either local or general anesthesia with a healing period between one and two weeks for facial cosmetic surgery. However, most patients are able to resume their normal activities within two weeks following surgery.

Today, everyone wants to look beautiful inside-out and with the wide availability of innovative and high-tech beauty treatments in the market. But no matter how easy it is now to acquire a slimmer waistline and trimmed hips without a surgery, prettier skin without a doctor's visit, fuller &firmer skin and less gray hair without dyeing, one must keep in mind that these are still medical procedures. Hence, one should keep realistic expectations from these non-invasive cosmetic procedures. This however does not take away from the fact that technology has clearly answered our search for advanced products or machines to help us stay beautiful and youthful for a longer period of time. Under the right supervision and modern methodologies, regaining your beauty quotient is now a tangible reality!