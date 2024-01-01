Laxmi Raj
Co-founder, ABC Clinic
Ms. Laxmi Raj is the Co-founder of ABC Clinic. In her current role Laxmi spearheads the entire range of operations and sales of the company. With ABC Clinic, Laxmi is looking to create a brand that is trusted and unequivocally chosen by the people, partners and customers.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How The Advent Of Technology Is Transforming The Beauty Industry
One should keep realistic expectations from these non-invasive cosmetic procedures
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach