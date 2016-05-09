4 Things You Can Do Today to Make More Money Every Day

May 9, 2016 4 min read

Money isn’t the only reason to start or grow a business but you better believe it’s important. If your business isn’t making money, all you have is a nice hobby. There are a lot of activities you can do that seem like they will lead to income but they won’t. Successful entrepreneurs avoid the time wasters and focus on what will help their business grow.

There are four things you could do today -- you could start right now if you’re not doing them -- that could lead to more income in your business. These are simple but overlooked strategies that have withstood the test of time and technology. Your business can experience explosive growth with the right focus.

1. Sell more than makes you comfortable.

Chances are, you sell in your business. While you may know selling is important, you may not realize that you aren’t selling enough. The human brain can be a funny organ. Someone on your email list or involved in your ecosystem may need to see something as many as 37 times before it clicks in their brain.

While it feels like you are selling a lot, you probably aren’t selling enough. When you sell, you are bound to upset people -- that’s okay. If you are consistently providing value for your audience, you have earned the right to tell them about your premium offerings. Sell more than you feel comfortable and you’ll see your income and business grow. Your audience wants to buy from you, they just need to know what you offer -- tell them consistently.

2. Spend each day on income producing strategies.

Our natural inclination is to wake up and do what we feel is urgent. We check email, browse through social media and may even take calls. If you want to make more money now, start your day by doing things that lead to income. It could be crafting a well-written sales email to you email list, calling an old client and renewing their contract, or spending time selling to a lead who you know is ready to buy.

Start each day pursuing hot opportunities that require only a little work to close. You may not close a sale every day, but over time, you will close more and that will add to your bottom line. As this becomes a habit, you will be a well-oiled machine that knows how to spot opportunities.

3. Offer value that leads to building your email list.

Sales come when the customer sees that you know what you’re talking about and they have gotten value from you. Value is best delivered when what you provide is actionable in someone’s life. As you continually add value, you will build your email list and potential base of customers.

Spend more time on what you put out publicly. Your products, services, and information should separate you from your competition. They should have undeniable value because you’ve taken the proper time to make sure they do. Put this value out on your website, social media or wherever you advertise. Your email list will build offering you the opportunity to sell more. That will lead to more income.

4. Leverage massive exposure.

There are many fantastic chances for entrepreneurs today to get more visibility for their business. Social media has billions of users. Google AdWords, or SEO in general, can put your business in front of millions of potential customers. You can put out content on great websites, such as "Entrepreneur" and more, and get exposure to millions of people.

The Internet and social media have connected us and given us access to an almost limitless potential customer base. Leverage exposure for and in your business. Get your name and content in front of the larger audience and convert some of them into customers. Massive exposure will increase your bottom line dramatically and quickly.

If the growth or income has stalled in your business, these four things can help you right away. If you are doing just fine, use these to reach your next growth and income goals. There is a wealth of potential leads and income, for us as entrepreneurs, if we open our eyes and capitalize.