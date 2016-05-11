Amazon Launches a YouTube Rival -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 11, 2016 1 min read

Stretching out. Apple just filed a patent for an iPad cover that has its own flexible display.

Launched. Amazon launches a YouTube rival, Amazon Video Direct.

Charged. Nissan's latest battery takes on Tesla.

Denied. Facebook denies that conservative news is suppressed on Facebook.

Slipping. PC market on a downward slide, falling to its lowest point in 5 years.

Powering off. Microsoft is closing its MSN portal site in China but has yet to offer an explanation for the move.

In the wrong hands. New research from Twitter suggests users trust social media influencers just as much as their friends, and marketers are taking advantage of it.

Getting personal. Announcing a more dynamic advertising strategy, users should get ready to see lots more ads on Instagram and Facebook.

A robot that cares. Save some time while in the shower with this new robot that helps you wash your hair.