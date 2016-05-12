Tips

7 Ways to Become More Productive

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Ways to Become More Productive
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Business Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Distraction and procrastination from work-related tasks are two important factors that decrease productivity.

These tips below can help you increase your productivity, and even get you ahead in your daily tasks.

Eat Healthy

Nutrients, vitamins and minerals from natural foods help rejuvenate your body. When you feel sluggish, have a fruit or a protein-packed snack. These foods provide natural sources of energy and help you focus. When you are focused, you stay on-task and complete more work.

Get Fresh Air

Fresh air helps rejuvenate the mind. Decreased productivity can be due to lack of stimulation in your work environment. When you feel like putting off a task, step outside for a few minutes and get some fresh air. Oxygen and sunlight can give you a natural boost and refocus your mind to stay on-task.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol slows down your metabolism and impedes your thought process, which makes you get distracted easily.

Alcohol also causes your body to become dehydrated, which depletes your energy. If you do not consume enough water, your day at work may seem to last for days instead of hours.

Reducing your alcohol consumption to one or two drinks on work nights will keep you more energetic through your work day.

Get Enough Sleep

Adopting a consistent sleep schedule and sticking to it is absolutely necessary. “If you are not well-rested, your work ethic and drive will be lacking all day,” says James Menta, CEO of 3Beds. “Part of this comes from having a proper bed that supports your body and allows you to fall asleep quickly. Getting a good night’s sleep sets the tone for the day ahead.”

Follow Some Effective Relaxing Techniques

Meditation, a hot bath, or listening to soft music are some common techniques to help you relax. Consider working out regularly as well, it is a great way to remove negative energies from your body. When you feel good, you perform well and have the ability to increase productivity.

Stretch and Move Around

Make it a point to get up at least once every hour. Stretch and take a short walk, even if it is only a short distance. Movement helps wake up the body and mind.

Boredom and stationery positions lead to laziness. If you find that you have a great deal of difficulty keeping up with an hourly break, consider replacing your desk with a standing desk option. If you are forced to stand and do your work, you’re going to get a lot more done in a shorter amount of time.

Block Distractions

If you are one that is easily distracted with social media and video surfing websites, it is a good idea to block them from your devices until after work hours. These distractions can take up a lot of time, which decreases productivity. Disable notifications on your mobile phones, they can be a major distraction. There are several applications and tools that let you disable notifications for a specific time.

Closing Thoughts

When all else fails, install productivity and motivation-based applications on your smart devices. These can be programmed to send reminders with alarms to keep you on-task. Sometimes, creating a goal or a reward for yourself can help you become more productive and improve your work ethic.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tips

What It Takes To Make It Big In the Floral Industry? International & Award Winning Designer Spills It All

Tips

Tips for Candidates Appearing in an Interview for the First Time

Tips

25 Tech Tools, Tricks and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Chromebook