Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.

May 16, 2016 2 min read

Starting today, entrepreneurs have a new way to raise money.

Equity crowdfunding, whereby entrepreneurs sell a portion of their companies in exchange for cash, has historically only been available to accredited investors. As of today, however, anyone can invest in a startup through equity crowdfunding.

This rule change has been a long time coming. Industry stakeholders are eagerly anticipating the spigot for this new pipeline of capital being turned on.

However, launching a new investment vehicle is a serious undertaking and especially in the beginning, there is sure to be some agitation as this new funding mechanism launches.

For a complete explanation of what’s happening, why it matters and what each side of the financial relationship -- the entrepreneur and the investor -- should expect, have a look at our five-part feature series on this next generation of equity crowdfunding.

