Equity Crowdfunding

Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.

Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
Starting today, entrepreneurs have a new way to raise money.

Equity crowdfunding, whereby entrepreneurs sell a portion of their companies in exchange for cash, has historically only been available to accredited investors. As of today, however, anyone can invest in a startup through equity crowdfunding.

This rule change has been a long time coming. Industry stakeholders are eagerly anticipating the spigot for this new pipeline of capital being turned on.

However, launching a new investment vehicle is a serious undertaking and especially in the beginning, there is sure to be some agitation as this new funding mechanism launches.

For a complete explanation of what’s happening, why it matters and what each side of the financial relationship -- the entrepreneur and the investor -- should expect, have a look at our five-part feature series on this next generation of equity crowdfunding.

The overview: What’s happening and why it matters.

Starting May 16, Entrepreneurs Can Raise Money in a Whole New Way. Here's What You Need to Know.

Equity crowdfunding 2.0: What entrepreneurs need to know.

An Entrepreneur's Essential Guide to the New Wild West of Funding Opening on May 16

Equity crowdfunding 2.0: What investors need to know.

Your Guide to the High-Risk, High-Reward World of Investing in Startups When Fundamental Finance Law Changes Go Into Effect May 16

Who is this right for? A breakdown of the type of entrepreneur most likely to benefit from the new equity crowdfunding.

Which Entrepreneurs Will Benefit Most From the New Era of Crowdfunding?

The future: What challenges entrepreneurs and investors should expect going forward.

Next Generation Crowdfunding Starts May 16. Expect Opportunity and Growing Pains.

Questions? Comments? Thoughts? Please engage with us! I am @CatClifford on Twitter and you can use the hashtag #CrowdfundWithCat to follow along in our conversation.

