France Closer to Banning Before/After Office Hour Emails

The bill has been passed by the nations’ lower parliamentary house but still has a long legal way to go before becoming an enforceable law that would ban companies sending emails outside regular work hours. Only offices with 50 or more employees would be applicable to the proposed law.

The bill is now going to the Senate, where members will study it before sending it back to the National Assembly to enshrine it in French law. The bill is being cheered furiously across the globe from the perspective of an employee, but naturally, businesses are stating this jeopardizes their functioning, freedom to work as pleased and maximize productivity. Other clauses argued against it include business are the sole decider of their work rules and employees are made fully aware of the same before signing up, and that include email communications seems important even post work hours as today’s professions require connectivity constantly.

While it is important to understand that businesses do need to remain connected constantly, especially those establishing their presence on social media groups, it is necessary to understand and utilize the concepts of working in shifts. Frequent shifts can be a solution to circulate workers and employees so that they are not necessarily attached to their screens constantly. This addiction and chaining to technology has plagued the modern world in a state where employees can physically leave their office but remain mentally glued to their Smartphone wherever they go, their computer screens at home, constantly, even when they’re not on the job. The very possibility of them missing out on life or something important.

The electronic leash phenomenon has the very real possibility to colonize an individual to the point that they completely break down. Digital work has a constant competition from exceeding competitors work that doesn’t stop during office hours, requiring at least a few workers constantly present and doing their thing. Other workers are blaming poor management and leadership for these factors and not the working time.

