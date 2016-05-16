The Uber of China Could IPO in 2018 -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 16, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Prepping. The 'Uber of China' might be prepping for an IPO.

Developed. Scientists created a see through wood as tough as glass.

Rumored. Amazon might be launching its own food brands for Prime customers.

Triple threat. Groups in France are taking legal action against Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, claiming the platforms do not remove homophobic, racist or discriminatory content.

Do not pass go. Google plans to block flash programs in Chrome starting next year.

Wait for it. A self-driving BMW is coming -- but not until 2021.