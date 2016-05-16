Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Is Your Kitchen a Mess? This Franchise Can Help.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Is Your Kitchen a Mess? This Franchise Can Help.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can you never find the delicious jam in the pantry? What about that special sauce in the cupboard or utensil in a drawer?

With its own set of magical powers, the ShelfGenie offers glide-out shelves for kitchens, pantries, bathrooms, offices and garages to help provide a solution and a new way to be organized.

Founded in Richmond, Va, the company’s been franchising since 2008 and has local representatives from across the United States and Canada.

It’s currently ranked as No. 274 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise