ShelfGenie Franchise Systems LLC
Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
5500 Interstate N. Pkwy., #250
Atlanta, GA 30328
CEO
Andy Pittman
Parent Company
Noble Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,600 - $103,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
ShelfGenie Franchise Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee; 25% off for veterans with disabilities
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
72 hours