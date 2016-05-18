This Social Entrepreneur Got Attention and Funding from Ratan Tata

May 18, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ratan Tata, one of the famous business tycoons of India is again in news for his love for startups. The Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus has invested in San Francisco-based medical emergency response startup MUrgency Inc. The mobile app startup makes emergency response available with one tap on a mobile phone in less than 9.0 minutes in urban areas.

Besides leveraging Tata’s experience and network to develop the emergency response network globally through appropriate partnerships, the venture plans to utilize this funding to augment technology and scale operations. Apart from Tata’s investment, the company has received an investment from Kris Gopalakrishnan and S. D. Shibulal led Axilor Ventures.

Founded in Silicon Valley in the year 2014 by Indian social entrepreneur Shaffi Mather, the startup is incubated out of Stanford ChangeLabs.

With a responder network of 36 hospital emergency rooms, over 40 ambulances and 350 medical professionals, Murgency on February 16 has launched their service in the tri-city area in Punjab.

This award winning startup aims to build a cross-subsidy model, where the ‘absolute poor can afford MUrgency’s services without having to pay.’

Ratan Tata's love for Startups continues

In last two years, Tata has made more than 25 investments in startups. Indian startups which are backed by Tata include Lybrate, Swasth India and Invictus Oncology. Apart from this Tata's overseas investments include Altaeros Energies, a Boston-based wind energy startup; Xiaomi, China's largest smartphone maker and Crayon Data, a Singapore-based big data analytics firm.

Tata investment in any startup has always proven to be the life changing experience for any entrepreneur. Now let see how this social entrepreneur’s life changes after grabbing investment from one of the known businessman of the India.