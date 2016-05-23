How To Boost Your Revenues With Geo-Targeting

May 23, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Geo-targeting has been around for a few years. At first, it was a way for society to show where they were at a specific moment. Now, businesses are implementing the use of geo-tagging for marketing. Adding location tags into social media posts makes content, promotions and simple posts more relevant to a specific location and its residents.

Create Geo-Tags Mobile-App

Mobile applications are ideal for businesses with multiple locations. You can easily create a geo-tag for each location and offer promotions to customers at each location. The codes used in your promotions can be used to remarket products to increase revenues. Most people rely on a mobile device to find restaurants, retailers and services. Catering to mobile users via geo-targeting can increase revenues.

Use Hashtags with Real-Time Marketing Campaigns

Create location specific hashtags to use in marketing campaigns. Hashtags trend very quickly, especially during major events. This is also a prime opportunity to take advantage of geo-targeted real time marketing campaigns. You can boost the company’s revenue by offering a promotion, special pricing or introduce a new item that is relevant to a major event in a local area.

An example of using hashtags with real-time marketing is using a tragedy, such as the Boston Marathon bombing, for example. Your company can market using #BostonMarathonReliefFund or something similar, and include that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of a specific item goes to a fund to help victims. Situations like this resonate locally, nationally and globally to raise funds for those affected by tragedy but also helps a company to increase its own revenues. Make sure to include a location geo-tag for the place where the event is taking place.

Incorporate Better Searchable Keywords

Although search engine marketing (SEM) is slowly fading, you can still incorporate geo-tagged keywords within your posted content. It will actually make the content more relevant in local searches, driving more traffic to the company website. You can use an open API for language translation such as Systran.io which is used by country governments (USA, Sweden, Korea, etc.) and large brands like Apple and Samsung to make your website multi-lingual. Those searching locally will see this search engine result before those in surrounding areas. And when they hit your web page, you’re talking to them in their exact language.

Customize Social Media Ads

Social media networks make it possible for companies to use geo-targeting for marketing purposes. You can add in a specific location with a promotion so only residents in that general area will see the advertisement. Consider a sponsored ad, as anyone following that company, sees the ad.

Most people use some type of social media platform. Create matching ads with matching geo-tags for every social media platform your company is present on. Matching content is a key component to increasing revenues. Consumers like consistency.

Offer Promotions in Specific Geographical Areas

For companies with nationwide locations, offer statewide promotions using geo-tags to breakdown promotions for smaller locations. This may seem complicated, but it is quite simple. The smaller the area you geo-tag, the more specific your campaign is. By targeting an exact town or city, such as King of Maids Chicago as an example, you are promoting to those residents directly.

Using Geo-Fencing Effectively

Geo-fencing is a part of geo-targeting that allows a company to create a perimeter around where a promotion is valid. Pair this with geo-conquesting to put a perimeter around your competition and corner the market. Not only does this give you brand dominance in a general location, but it helps your brand dominate its entire industry. When properly mapped out, dramatic increases in revenue can occur.

Check the Numbers

By combining a compelling advertisement with geo-targeting, your company can break down annual sales reports by location and see where geo-targeting has been the most effective. In areas with less revenue, create more geo-tagged campaigns. Adjust campaigns to reach more demographic groups in underperforming areas to increase revenues in those locations.

Closing Thoughts

Geo-targeting is becoming more of a necessity as more of the world goes mobile and digital. Marketing is getting very localized, and promotions targeted at a specific location seems to be getting far greater results than promoting to a broad audience.