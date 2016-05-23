Keep Calm And Meditate With These 5 Apps

May 23, 2016 5 min read

When life gives you lemons, honestly, you get worked up and frustrated. Sure, you try to make lemonade out of it, but you simply don’t get time. This has become the story of every working human on this planet. This stress and frustration is leading to unhappy people with little too much on their minds.

Well, there is no immediate solution to this, and the long term solution needs your time. This solution is meditation. But we are often so busy, we feel there is no time to stop and meditate!

The myth has to be broken and we really need to change the way we look at meditation. We only see the part where it occupies our precious time we could have utilized to get some work done. However, meditation actually gives you more time by making your mind calmer and more focused. A fifteen to half hour meditation everyday will not only help to overcome stress, but it can also help you understand yourself better.

So, if you’re convinced and you actually want to give it a try, you’ll wonder where to begin. You wouldn’t want to end up doing it wrong and we understand that you seriously do not have time to visit a meditation centre every day. So how do you do it? At your home, work and even while travelling.

Modern technology has made this possible with many meditation apps out there to help you relax wherever and whenever you want. Here we bring to you some of the best in business that will help you get that inner peace.

Omvana

Omvana gives you the benefit of meditating on the go with hundreds of meditation tracks from world famous teachers and authors. But what makes this app a favourite among practitioners is that you can customize your meditation sessions according to time and area of focus. With sessions available from 3 minutes to an hour long, this app takes you beyond meditation. You can focus on a particular life issue or area of improvement and hone in on topics like health, wealth, and sleep.

Apart from relaxation, it also has options to work on getting a powerful sleep, hence working on insomnia. The app is available for iPhone.

Headspace

From regular folks to celebrities like Emma Watson, this app has helped and received great reviews from one and all. And why shouldn’t it! After all, this app is the brainchild of a former Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe, who narrates each session with his monk-like ease and a soothing voice, that will remind you of those bedtime stories when you were a kid.

This personal trainer is available for iPhone, iPad and Android and is great for beginners who have to start with Headspace’s Take10 program. It would guide the user to learn meditation basics in 10 minutes a day for 10 days. To help keep people on track, the app logs a user’s progress by filling in a graphic as a session is completed, which motivates you to come back the next day. Just be regular and watch the magic happen in your mind.

Buddhify

With a name so good, it’s bound to get you to at least try meditation once. Buddify has all the ingredients of Buddhist style mediation with a hint of technology. The interface is easy and the app is full of over 80 short guided audio exercises which help you develop mindfulness, calm and compassion in the middle of wherever you are and whatever you are doing, from waking up to going to bed, to just having quiet moment while sipping your coffee.

This app will definitely help you get rid of the excuse that you don’t have the place or time for meditation. Other than guided meditation, this app lets you to meditate by yourself without indulging a guide in the process.

Smiling Minds

The stress that comes with adulthood is not unknown to anyone; but what about the stress of adolescence? Smiling Minds has been created with this mind and is a modern meditation tool for young people. The app is structured for kids of various age groups from 7 to 11, 12-15, and 16-22 right up to adulthood. Smiling Mind aims to spread the practice of mindfulness meditation among young people to fight depression, anxiety, and alleviate symptoms of physical and mental stress.

Other than this, it giving meditation guidance to kids, this app has different programs such as educational, for holding group meditations; sports meditation to improve wellbeing and performance, both during training and when competing to avoid negative thinking, under performance and exhaustion; and lastly, corporate programme specific to the modern working environment, focusing on building concentration, boosting productivity and supporting healthy minds.

MindBody Connect

While the apps above helped you to connect with yourself through meditation, MindBody Connect helps you to connect with meditation. A fitness guide in all, MindBody Connect helps you find a nearby meditation group or studio or local places holding meditation sessions. With a calendar synched to keep record of your sessions, this app will find a new place to meditate in a new city or whenever travelling.

You can book and pay for sessions right from your phone and avoid the hassle of sendless Google searches. It also provides other personal services such as yoga classes, workout class, a beauty salon and so on.

So, what are you waiting for, keep calm and... On second thoughts, just keep calm!