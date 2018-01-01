Meditation

7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success
Meditation

7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

Meditation does for your brain what exercise does for your body.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Focus More Easily With These Unconventional Hacks
Self Improvement

Focus More Easily With These Unconventional Hacks

From meditation to decreasing your levels of cortisol, here are some new ways to get in the zone.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.
Technology

Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.

Whether you're looking to increase your focus or track your stride while running, AI wearables aim to help consumers take control of their health.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Why Anticipating Stress Can Ruin More Than Just Your Day
Stress

Why Anticipating Stress Can Ruin More Than Just Your Day

Hint: you might not be able to remember why.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
9 Ways High-Performing Entrepreneurs Handle Stress
Stress Management

9 Ways High-Performing Entrepreneurs Handle Stress

If your business plan doesn't include dealing with stress, you must not realize what you're getting yourself into.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
6 Simple Ways to Manage and Overcome Stress
Stress Management

6 Simple Ways to Manage and Overcome Stress

Put your ego down and ask for the help when you need it.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read
10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read
Books

10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read

If you aspire to the summit, learn from those who have already climbed mountains.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
To Boost Your Productivity 1,000 Percent, Practice This One Habit Daily for One Year
Morning Routines

To Boost Your Productivity 1,000 Percent, Practice This One Habit Daily for One Year

Getting up an hour earlier and making good use of the time is the surest way to make every day far more productive.
John Rampton | 6 min read
12 Research-Backed Practices for Enjoying Life Regardless of How Much You're Stressed at Work
Stress Management

12 Research-Backed Practices for Enjoying Life Regardless of How Much You're Stressed at Work

Trust the science. You can stay unruffled despite all the hassles.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer
Personal Health

10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer

The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
Dr. Shan Hussain | 6 min read
