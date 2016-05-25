Innovation

Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One
Image credit: BIRCHBOX
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Venture for America and Author
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I first encountered Birchbox back in 2011. My wife Evelyn had subscribed, and I’m responsible for getting our mail. Each month, I would deliver to her a box full of beauty samples that she would excitedly open, sniff, touch and use. It was like a mini-holiday at random, complete with an element of surprise and, if a product really fit the bill, joy. 

So I was very happy to meet Katia Beauchamp, the co-founder and CEO of Birchbox last year when we were on a panel together out West. 

Related: The 5 Habits of Spectacularly Successful Bosses

It turns out that Katia is an absolute boss (no surprise) -- but what really staggered me is that Birchbox is an incredibly important company that I, for one, didn’t properly appreciate. 

Birchbox has addressed a massive customer need -- discovery of new products -- and consumers have responded at unprecedented levels. Katia laughs about how they surpassed their most aggressive five-year projections within the first seven months after their launch in 2010, but Birchbox today has over one million subscribers in six countries. For comparison, leading magazines like Allure and Vogue have similar-sized audiences, and only a small proportion of magazine readers try a featured product. With Birchbox, the trial rate is close to 100 percent -- because it’s in consumers’ hands. 

Birchbox’s subscription base provides recurring revenue and also feeds a growing ecommerce business as consumers head to Birchbox to buy full-sized products, which already account for 35 pecent of revenue. Birchbox is up to over 800 product partners, as manufacturers have increasingly recognized the need to use Birchbox as a marketing and distribution channel. Their market dominance will only increase as department stores begin to struggle and contract. Birchbox has expanded into men’s grooming and lifestyle products and has even opened its own brick-and-mortar store. 

Birchbox is more than a subscription service -- it’s reinventing how consumers experience products and defining the future of retail. Its last investment valued the company at upwards of $750 million. 

Related: How to Nurture the Confidence and Creativity at Your Company

So Birchbox is a big business and category killer. But of equal importance is the company’s significance and meaning. 

In an era where women comprise 57 percent of college graduates but only 5.1 percent of Fortune 1,000 CEOs, Birchbox is an example of positive, inclusive leadership and building for the long-term. Katia, for one, sees it as her responsibility to be a role model for a different approach to building a company. 

“It’s important to me that this company is the kind of place where people want to work," she says. "We’re here to build a ‘forever’ business. My hope is to continue building this company for the next 20 or 30 years. And culture is central to that.”

Katia’s approach is a refreshing change of pace from the “quick flip” mentality that many entrepreneurs bring to the table. And her emphasis on culture is natural, because she lives it every day. “Before I had my twin boys, I was happy to come in at 7 a.m. to take calls with Europe and then stay until late at night. But now, I prioritize getting home before the boys go to sleep and spending time with them when I wake up. I find it rejuvenating, and it makes me a more effective CEO and leader to have that time.”

Being a Mom has only strengthened Katia’s belief in the importance of her work. “I want to create a company that evolves and treats people well, the kind of company that I’d be glad to have my sons working at years from now.” 

From meeting consumer needs and redefining retail to demonstrating a different mode of company-building and leadership, Birchbox represents the future in more ways than one. 

Related: How Small Companies Can Innovate Like Big Enterprises

To hear an in-depth interview with Katia, click here. You can also see her at Venture for America’s Summer Celebration on June 2!  

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Innovation

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation

Can Entrepreneurs Disrupt Worldwide Social and Environmental Problems?