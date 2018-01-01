Andrew Yang is the founder and CEO of Venture for America, a New York City-based nonprofit organization focused on placing top-college graduates in startups for two years in emerging U.S. cities to generate job growth and train the next generation of entrepreneurs. He is also the author of Smart People Should Build Things.
Starting a Business
How Recognizing a Problem Is the Key to Starting a Successful Business
Brian Bosche and Dan Bloom realized they were wasting too much time on project management, and their solution led to Slope.
Success Stories
This Booming Tea Seller Has 3 Business-Building Lessons to Share
Follow these three steps to build a consumer business in crowded categories around the country.
Young Entrepreneurs
Finally: An Honest Portrayal of Entrepreneurship
A groundbreaking new documentary reveals the unsexy and uncertain path to launch a business. With young Americans starting companies at multi-decade lows, it's a call to action we can't ignore.
Innovation
Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One
This innovative subscription service demonstrates a different mode of company-building and leadership with an inventive female CEO at the helm.
Startup Success Stories
How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola
Shinola wasn't born of a government policy or tax incentive -- it was born of an American entrepreneur's desire to build things in America again.
Startups
This Crowdfunding Competition Produced an Al-Dente Kitchen, Cost-Effective Bikes and an Online Personal Shopping Cart
Venture for America is bringing out the best of what millennial entrepreneurs can build.
Women Entrepreneurs
Why Women Are the Best Opportunity for Businesses
If you're a set of guys looking to start a company, think about women you could team up with -- they will see things differently and solve problems you didn't even realize you had.
Niche marketing
How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports
The founders of this startup took their passion for sports and filtered it into a successful niche business helping youth athletic teams.
Niche marketing
The 'Short Guy Problem' in Clothing Stores Spotlights the Limits of Big Brands
The founders of clothing retailer Ash & Anvil are helping shorter men stand a little taller by filling a niche larger companies have consciously ignored.
Careers
Should Entrepreneurial College Students Go Big or Go Small After Graduation?
Starting out at a large company might be the way for some. Others might prefer to shadow a CEO at a smaller firm.
Entrepreneurship
We're Bringing Unsexy Back to Entrepreneurship
Sometimes, the Plain Jane journeyman approach is the best when building a business and a lifestyle.
Building a Website
Want a New Website? You May Have to Put in a Lot of Work to Get One.
Website building sites save you money, but they don't save you time.
Innovation
Does Innovation Disrupt Job Growth?
How do you balance the Warby Parker disrupters of the world with innovation-fueled job loss?
Income Inequality
Want to Cure Income Inequality? Promote Entrepreneurship.
Convince America's smart young grads to forego law school and med school in favor of a business startup.
Starting a Business
Before You Quit Your Job, Do These 10 Things
In his new book Smart People Should Build Things, the founder of Venture of America Andrew Yang offers up advice on how aspiring entrepreneurs can begin getting their startup dream off the ground.