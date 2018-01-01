Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Venture for America and Author

Andrew Yang is the founder and CEO of Venture for America, a New York City-based nonprofit organization focused on placing top-college graduates in startups for two years in emerging U.S. cities to generate job growth and train the next generation of entrepreneurs. He is also the author of Smart People Should Build Things.

More From Andrew Yang

How Recognizing a Problem Is the Key to Starting a Successful Business
Starting a Business

How Recognizing a Problem Is the Key to Starting a Successful Business

Brian Bosche and Dan Bloom realized they were wasting too much time on project management, and their solution led to Slope.
4 min read
This Booming Tea Seller Has 3 Business-Building Lessons to Share
Success Stories

This Booming Tea Seller Has 3 Business-Building Lessons to Share

Follow these three steps to build a consumer business in crowded categories around the country.
4 min read
Finally: An Honest Portrayal of Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneurs

Finally: An Honest Portrayal of Entrepreneurship

A groundbreaking new documentary reveals the unsexy and uncertain path to launch a business. With young Americans starting companies at multi-decade lows, it's a call to action we can't ignore.
5 min read
Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One
Innovation

Birchbox Is Redefining the Future of Retail in More Ways Than One

This innovative subscription service demonstrates a different mode of company-building and leadership with an inventive female CEO at the helm.
4 min read
How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola
Startup Success Stories

How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola

Shinola wasn't born of a government policy or tax incentive -- it was born of an American entrepreneur's desire to build things in America again.
5 min read
This Crowdfunding Competition Produced an Al-Dente Kitchen, Cost-Effective Bikes and an Online Personal Shopping Cart
Startups

This Crowdfunding Competition Produced an Al-Dente Kitchen, Cost-Effective Bikes and an Online Personal Shopping Cart

Venture for America is bringing out the best of what millennial entrepreneurs can build.
5 min read
Why Women Are the Best Opportunity for Businesses
Women Entrepreneurs

Why Women Are the Best Opportunity for Businesses

If you're a set of guys looking to start a company, think about women you could team up with -- they will see things differently and solve problems you didn't even realize you had.
7 min read
How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports
Niche marketing

How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports

The founders of this startup took their passion for sports and filtered it into a successful niche business helping youth athletic teams.
4 min read
The 'Short Guy Problem' in Clothing Stores Spotlights the Limits of Big Brands
Niche marketing

The 'Short Guy Problem' in Clothing Stores Spotlights the Limits of Big Brands

The founders of clothing retailer Ash & Anvil are helping shorter men stand a little taller by filling a niche larger companies have consciously ignored.
4 min read
Should Entrepreneurial College Students Go Big or Go Small After Graduation?
Careers

Should Entrepreneurial College Students Go Big or Go Small After Graduation?

Starting out at a large company might be the way for some. Others might prefer to shadow a CEO at a smaller firm.
7 min read
We're Bringing Unsexy Back to Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

We're Bringing Unsexy Back to Entrepreneurship

Sometimes, the Plain Jane journeyman approach is the best when building a business and a lifestyle.
5 min read
Want a New Website? You May Have to Put in a Lot of Work to Get One.
Building a Website

Want a New Website? You May Have to Put in a Lot of Work to Get One.

Website building sites save you money, but they don't save you time.
6 min read
Does Innovation Disrupt Job Growth?
Innovation

Does Innovation Disrupt Job Growth?

How do you balance the Warby Parker disrupters of the world with innovation-fueled job loss?
8 min read
Want to Cure Income Inequality? Promote Entrepreneurship.
Income Inequality

Want to Cure Income Inequality? Promote Entrepreneurship.

Convince America's smart young grads to forego law school and med school in favor of a business startup.
8 min read
Before You Quit Your Job, Do These 10 Things
Starting a Business

Before You Quit Your Job, Do These 10 Things

In his new book Smart People Should Build Things, the founder of Venture of America Andrew Yang offers up advice on how aspiring entrepreneurs can begin getting their startup dream off the ground.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.