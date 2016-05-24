Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Wants to Help You Enjoy Those Summer Days With the Whole Family

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Wants to Help You Enjoy Those Summer Days With the Whole Family
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you gearing up to spend the summer with your high-energy kiddos and their friends? You’ll probably need to take them to a place with just as much gusto as they have.

Founded in 2000 and franchising a year later, Pump It Up might serve as a solution. The company provides large indoor facilities with inflatables for fun or celebrations like birthday, or even field trips and camps. To ensure safety, accompanying adults are also more than welcome to join in to keep an eye on the ravaging youths.

The Arizona-based company offers completely customized and private events, earning the 463rd spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

