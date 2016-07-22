The 21st Century SWOT Analysis

July 22, 2016 4 min read

The final step in the Brand Mapping Process© is to examine where you stand today in terms of your current brand effectiveness, whether that’s for you, your team, or your business. What are you doing that is enhancing your brand and what are you doing that is reducing it?

I find that a modified version of the traditional SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) analysis works well as a framework to uncover this information.

Brand Strength : A good or beneficial quality or attribute that sup­ports the brand

: A good or beneficial quality or attribute that sup­ports the brand Brand Weakness : A quality or feature that is disadvantageous to the brand

: A quality or feature that is disadvantageous to the brand Brand Opportunity : A circumstance that makes something possible for the brand

: A circumstance that makes something possible for the brand Brand Threat: Something likely to cause damage or danger to the brand

Your brand’s SWOT

Consider each of the criteria below individually and, depending on your answers, assign it an S for strength, W for weakness, O for opportunity or T for threat. Make notes about the specifics of each criterion. In some cases, a quality will fall into multiple categories. In other words, one aspect may be considered a strength, while another dimension of that same criteria could be construed as an opportunity. In general, however, most of the following criteria on the list will fall into one of the four categories.

The brand’s current competencies

The brand’s competitive advantages

The specific experience and knowledge the brand possesses

The brand’s innovative or unique qualities or offers

The important resources (financial, human, etc.) the brand possesses

The critical skills the brand brings

The brand’s geographical advantage

The education or accreditation the brand possesses

The values, philosophy and culture the brand represents

The brand’s price, value or quality advantage

Effective systems and processes the brand has in place

The marketing and distribution capabilities the brand possesses

The brand’s delivery capability

The way the brand is expressed and articulated

Having identified where you stand with these main brand elements, the next step is to come up with a plan to improve the stronger aspects and address the weaker points. For example: