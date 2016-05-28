The Executive Selection: Van Laack SS16
Attire for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs? Yes indeed, as in 2002, van Laack was acquired by Christian von Daniels, a garment entrepreneur whose success story has been featured in some of the world’s best known business publications.
OFF THE CLOCK - van Laack SS16. Image credit: van Laack.Founded in 1881, van Laack is now celebrating its 135th year anniversary, with the heritage brand having a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Headquarted in Mönchengladbach, Germany, van Laack’s beginnings were in fine shirt-making, and the brand has since extended that expertise over to suits with great cuts and clean lines. Great for both on and off the clock wear.
ON THE CLOCK - van Laack SS16. Image credit: van Laack.
