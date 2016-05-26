Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 26, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Perseverance. Apple hired a top security guru in the midst of the ongoing encryption debate.

Seeing is believing. While Microsoft may scaling back in the mobile game, it’s reportedly gearing up to release an "Xbox TV" next month.

Copycat. Amazon counterfeiters are becoming more than just a nuisance for small businesses and startups.

Tapping in. Uber is gaining access to Foursquare’s Places so you never have to type in an address again.

Proof in the numbers. Twitter’s stock rating has been downgraded by analysts yet again as the company continues to struggle.

The great divide. A recent study shows there’s a big difference in Facebook status updates between genders.

Top of the world. This user proved you can post on Snapchat from just about anywhere, including Mt. Everest.

In real time. During its first Facebook Live stream, McDonald’s showed off burger-inspired art to channel its inner Bob Ross.